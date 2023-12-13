SAN DIEGO — A 14-year-old boy was sent to the hospital Tuesday after a dirt bike crash involving a suspected DUI driver in Ocean Beach.

According to the San Diego Police Department, a 47-year-old man was driving a Land Rover LR3 southbound on the 1400 block of Ebers Street around 7:53 p.m.

At that same time, police said a 14-year-old boy was riding a Talaria electric off-road dirt bike northbound on Ebers Street.

Both the driver and rider entered the intersection with Point Loma Avenue, authorities explained. The driver began to make a left turn onto eastbound Point Loma Avenue and the dirt biker continued straight on Ebers Street.

The 14-year-old boy impacted the Land Rover on the right side and went under the vehicle. SDPD confirmed. He was reportedly dragged several feet.

The dirt bike rider sustained a fractured pelvis to both the left and right side, police said. He was transported to a local hospital for treatment.

The 47-year-old man was subsequently arrested on suspicion of felony DUI. SDPD Traffic Division officers responded to the scene and are investigating the collision.

Anyone with information related to the incident is encouraged to call Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.