SAN DIEGO — A teen bicyclist was struck by a vehicle Wednesday in the South Park neighborhood, authorities said.

The crash occurred around 3:34 p.m. at the intersection of Granada Ave and Date Street, when the 14-year-old boy riding a BMX-style bicycle southbound on Granada Ave failed to stop at a stop sign and collided with a 2019 Subaru Ascent driving eastbound on Date Street, according to Officer Robert Heims with the San Diego Police Department.

The driver of the Subaru, a 36-year-old man, stayed on scene while the bicyclist was taken to the hospital with serious injuries, including a compound fracture and dislocation to his left ankle, police said.

Anyone with information related to the above incident is encouraged to call the listed Command handling the investigation or Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.