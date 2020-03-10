13-vehicle crash closes southbound I-5

Authorities closed southbound Interstate 5 in Carmel Valley following chain-reaction crash involving 13 vehicles, police said.

SAN DIEGO — Authorities closed southbound Interstate 5 in Carmel Valley following a chain-reaction crash involving 13 vehicles, police said.

Traffic alert! 13 vehicle accident-Carmel Valley Road to the 5 South on-ramp is shut down due to a multiple vehicle accident. Please drive safe in this weather! pic.twitter.com/cp5U4NZKJI — San Diego Police Department (@SanDiegoPD) March 10, 2020

The San Diego Police Department tweeted video from the scene showing multiple fire engines and ambulances responding to the accident.

At least seven people were taken by ambulance to nearby hospitals. The extent of their injuries were not immediately known.

There was no estimate on when the freeway would be reopened to southbound traffic.

