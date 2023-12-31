NATIONAL CITY, Calif. — A total of 12 citations were issued at a driving under the influence/ driver’s license checkpoint in National City Saturday night, authorities said.

According to the National City Police Department (NCPD), deputies conducted the checkpoint at 100-200 Mile of Cars Way from 6:30-11 p.m.

Authorities say 1,127 vehicles passed through the checkpoint with 494 of them being screened by officers during that timeframe.

Eight people were issued citations for not having a valid driver’s license, four people were cited for driving on a suspended driver’s license, and three vehicles were impounded, NCPD confirmed.

No drivers were arrested for driving under the influence.

“Drivers caught driving impaired and charged with DUI can expect the impact of a DUI arrest to be over $13,500,” police explained. “This includes fines, fees, DUI classes, license suspension and other expenses not to mention possible jail time.”

NCPD will be conducting additional checkpoints during the coming months in their ongoing commitment to take suspected impaired drivers off local streets and highways.