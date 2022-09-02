VISTA, Calif. — An 11-year-old boy was hospitalized Friday after being hit by a vehicle in Vista, authorities said.

The crash occurred just before 6 p.m. at the intersection of N. Santa Fe Avenue and Vista Village Drive, where the boy was attempting to cross the street against traffic when he was struck by the oncoming vehicle, Sgt. Eric Cottrell with the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department stated in a release.

The victim was taken by air ambulance to Rady Children’s Hospital with serious, but non-life-threatening injuries.

The driver of the vehicle, who stayed at the scene and cooperated with investigators, is not suspected to have been under the influence of drugs or alcohol during the collision, according to the sheriff’s official.

The incident is under investigation by the Vista Traffic Division.