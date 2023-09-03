SAN DIEGO — Just over a day into the Labor Day weekend, California Highway Patrol officers have already arrested 11 drivers on suspicion of driving under the influence in the San Diego area, the department confirmed.

These arrests come during CHP’s period of maximum enforcement, which was implemented to post additional officers posted across the state to ensure roadway safety during the holiday.

Enforcement began at 6:01 p.m. Friday, Sept. 1 and will continue through 11:59 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 4, according to the agency.

During the weekend, law enforcement will be keeping an eye out for traffic violations while assisting motorists get to their destination safely. Officers will have a special emphasis on identifying and apprehending those suspected of driving under the influence of drugs or alcohol, CHP said.

As of Saturday, CHP San Diego area officers made 11 DUI arrests and issued 99 citations for various vehicle code violations within their jurisdiction. No fatalities have occurred yet in the region, the agency said.

Additional arrests have been made by other local law enforcement agencies during planned DUI checkpoints this weekend, including two in Santee Friday night by the San Diego Sheriff’s Office and three in Escondido by local police.

“Alcohol-and drug-impaired driving continues to be a leading cause of traffic fatalities and injuries,” CHP Commissioner Sean Duryee said in a release. “An impaired driver behind the wheel puts themselves and everyone on the road in great danger.”

“The CHP, along with our partners in Nevada and Arizona are committed to proactive enforcement throughout the holiday weekend. We will deploy all available personnel to ensure the highest level of safety for everyone traveling,” he added.

As it marks the traditional end of summer, Labor Day weekend is one of the busiest travel days for the year — both by air and by car.

Last year, CHP officers made more than 900 DUI arrests during Labor Day weekend, the agency said, in addition to issuing nearly 5,700 speeding citations. According to CHP, 52 people were also killed in crashes on California’s roads throughout the weekend.

“Avoid becoming a statistic and always designate a sober driver, utilize ride-share services, and always wear your seat belt,” the agency wrote in a release ahead of the weekend.