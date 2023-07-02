A DUI checkpoint led to one arrests in Chula Vista Saturday, June 4, 2023, police said.

SAN DIEGO — Eleven people were arrested at a driving under the influence (DUI) checkpoint in Pacific Beach on Saturday night, authorities said.

The San Diego Police Department says officers with the Traffic Division, along with officers from California Highway Patrol, conducted the checkpoint at 2400 Grand Ave. between the hours of 10 p.m. and 3 a.m.

During that time, a total of 11 drivers were taken into custody on suspicion of operating a vehicle while under the influence of drugs or alcohol, authorities confirmed. The identity of those individuals was not immediately released.

According to the SDPD, exactly 2,140 vehicles traveled through the weekend checkpoint and 1,014 of them were screened by officers. A total of 21 drivers conducted field sobriety tests.

In addition to these arrests, authorities say 11 vehicles were impounded.

The department explained that DUI checkpoint locations are determined based on reported incidents of impaired driving-related crashes. The primary purpose of these checkpoints, according to authorities, are to promote public safety by taking suspected impaired drivers off the roads.

According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA), DUI checkpoints have provided the most effective documented results of any of the DUI enforcement strategies.

SDPD confirmed additional DUI checkpoints will be conducted in the area, but did not specify exactly when.