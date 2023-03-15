SAN DIEGO — One person was seriously injured during a four-vehicle collision in Carmel Valley on Wednesday morning, authorities said.

According to the San Diego Police Department, a 16-year-old male was driving a BMW eastbound in the left lane of Del Mar Heights Road shortly before 8 a.m. when he lost control of the vehicle and slid into the westbound lanes.

At that time, authorities say the BMW collided with a Toyota Camry that was stopped at the limit line of the westbound turn lane and a Toyota Corolla that was stopped at the limit line in the westbound left lane.

The force of that collision then pushed the Camry backwards into a Lexus SUV that was stopped directly behind it, SDPD said.

The driver of the BMW was not injured during the crash.

Meanwhile, the driver of the Camry, a 54-year-old woman, had a complaint of pain and the driver of the Corolla, a 50-year-old woman, was transported to a local hospital for treatment with serious injuries, according to SDPD.

Authorities say the driver of the Lexus, an 18-year-old man, sustained no injuries but also had a complaint of pain.

SDPD’s Traffic Division responded to the incident and is handling the investigation. Anyone with information related to the crash is encouraged to call Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.