SAN DIEGO – One person was taken to the hospital Monday afternoon after a collision between a vehicle and a bicycle in Ocean Beach, authorities said.

Officials with the San Diego Police Department said that both lanes of traffic in the 2000 block of Sunset Cliffs Boulevard were briefly shut down while officers were on scene, but have since opened back up.

It is unclear at this time whether it was the bicyclist or driver of the vehicle who was taken to the hospital and the extent of the person’s injuries are unknown.

Check back for updates on this developing story.