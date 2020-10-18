1 person killed in East County tow truck crash

EL CAJON, Calif. (CNS) – One person died in a crash Sunday just south of El Cajon, along northbound state Route 125 at Interstate 8, authorities said.

The crash happened around 12:30 a.m. and was reported as being between a tow truck and another vehicle, a California Highway Patrol dispatcher said.

The scene was cleared by authorities just before 3:40 a.m., the CHP dispatcher said.

A La Mesa Police Department dispatcher said they assisted with some traffic control during the crash response.

No other information was available.