Woman driving water tanker killed after flipping tractor onto side

CAMPO (CNS) – A woman driving a tractor carrying a water tank died Saturday in a crash on State Route 94, Cal Fire San Diego said.

The crash happened at 12:06 p.m. Saturday when a tractor with a water tank was reported on its side in the right shoulder of SR-94 west of Buckman Springs Road with no other vehicles involved, according to Thomas Shoots of Cal Fire San Diego.

Four fire engines and a rescue rig from Cal Fire arrived on the scene at 12:15 p.m. and about 20 firefighters tried to extricate the driver from where the cab had been smashed in, Shoots said. At about 1 p.m., the driver was pulled out of the cab, but was pronounced dead.

A helicopter landed in a nearby park in case it was needed to transport the victim.

Caltrans San Diego said all lanes of eastbound and westbound SR-94 were blocked and asked travelers to use an alternate route. The CHP said the freeway would probably be closed for a couple of hours while investigators look into the cause of the crash.

.@CALFIRESANDIEGO is at scene of a traffic collision – semi rollover – on Highway 94 x Buckman Springs Road in Campo. One patient trapped- firefighters engaged in extrication. #HighwayIC pic.twitter.com/XBU8xrYPYy — CAL FIRE/SAN DIEGO COUNTY FIRE (@CALFIRESANDIEGO) December 19, 2020

#HighwayIC in Campo [final] Firefighters worked non-stop to extricate patient from the overturned tractor-trailer, but sadly the patient succumbed to injuries and died at scene. Please avoid the area near Highway 94 and Buckman Springs Road. — CAL FIRE/SAN DIEGO COUNTY FIRE (@CALFIRESANDIEGO) December 19, 2020