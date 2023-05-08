SAN DIEGO — A man was killed and several people were injured Sunday in a four-vehicle freeway crash in North County, officials said.

According to the California Highway Patrol, the four-vehicle crash happened around 2:15 a.m. on southbound Interstate 15, south of Gopher Canyon Road in unincorporated San Diego County.

The crash happened when a 32-year-old man driving a Dodge Challenger came to a stop in the #1 lane for unknown reasons, CHP Public Information Officer Hunter Gerber said in a news release.

At that time, a 47-year-old man driving a Infinity G37 crashed into the back of the Dodge, which was followed by an Acura MDX crashing into the Infinity. The Acura then hit the side of a Honda CRV that was in the #2, lane according to CHP.

CHP officers and emergency crews responded to the scene of the crash, where the driver of the Dodge was ultimately pronounced dead.

The driver of the Infinity and his two passengers were transported to nearby hospitals with major injuries that were not considered life-threatening, Gerber said.

The circumstances that led to the collision are still under investigation, but CHP noted that drugs or alcohol may have been a factor that contributed to the incident.

The identity of the driver who was killed had not yet been publicly released by the San Diego County Medical Examiner’s Office.

Anyone with information or who may have witnessed the crash was asked to contacts CHP’s Oceanside Area Office at 760-643-3400.