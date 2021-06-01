1 killed in wrong-way crash on I-5

SAN DIEGO — One person was killed early Tuesday morning in a wrong-way crash on Interstate 5 in the Carmel Valley area.

The crash was reported shortly before 12:50 a.m. on southbound I-5 at Carmel Valley Road, near state Route 56, according to the California Highway Patrol.

Arriving paramedics reported that multiple patients were trapped in vehicles, the CHP said. No details about the victims were immediately available.

Southbound traffic was diverted to SR-56 and the on-ramp from Carmel Valley to southbound I-5 was shut down, the CHP said.

