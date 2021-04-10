1 killed in wrong-way crash after reports of reckless driver on highway

EL CAJON, Calif. – One person was killed in a crash early Saturday after California Highway Patrol got reports of a reckless, wrong-way driver on Interstate 8 in East County.
The crash, which happened on I-8 near Dunbar Lane, not far from Lakeside, happened around 2 a.m. In the minutes leading up to the crash, drivers called 911 to report a car weaving in and out of lanes and then driving the wrong way — east in the westbound lanes of the highway — according to a CHP incident log.
Exactly what led up to the crash and a description of the vehicles involved was not immediately provided, but at least two cars collided on the highway a short time later, killing one person and sending another to the hospital.
Video from a photographer with OnScene.TV showed a sedan with severe front-end damage and a badly damaged SUV that ended up in a ditch near the road. Other cars driving through the area hit debris from the violent collision, damaging their own vehicles, according to the CHP log.
Authorities shut down all westbound lanes of I-8 for several hours while they sorted through the wreck, and the Dunbar Lane onramp remained closed until later Saturday morning.
FOX 5 has reached out to traffic officials for a full report.
Check back for updates on this developing story.