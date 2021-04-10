1 killed in wrong-way crash after reports of reckless driver on highway

EL CAJON, Calif. – One person was killed in a crash early Saturday after California Highway Patrol got reports of a reckless, wrong-way driver on Interstate 8 in East County.

The crash, which happened on I-8 near Dunbar Lane, not far from Lakeside, happened around 2 a.m. In the minutes leading up to the crash, drivers called 911 to report a car weaving in and out of lanes and then driving the wrong way — east in the westbound lanes of the highway — according to a CHP incident log.

Exactly what led up to the crash and a description of the vehicles involved was not immediately provided, but at least two cars collided on the highway a short time later, killing one person and sending another to the hospital.

Video from a photographer with OnScene.TV showed a sedan with severe front-end damage and a badly damaged SUV that ended up in a ditch near the road. Other cars driving through the area hit debris from the violent collision, damaging their own vehicles, according to the CHP log.

UPDATE: WB I-8 at Dunbar/Harbison Canyon Rd, all lanes reopened to traffic. — Caltrans San Diego (@SDCaltrans) April 10, 2021

Authorities shut down all westbound lanes of I-8 for several hours while they sorted through the wreck, and the Dunbar Lane onramp remained closed until later Saturday morning.

