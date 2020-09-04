1 killed in rollover crash in rural East County

Traffic

by:

Posted: / Updated:

File photo: A CHP patrol car.

BORREGO SPRINGS, Calif. (CNS) – Authorities Friday were investigating a rollover crash that killed at least one person on a two-lane road in Borrego Springs.

The crash, involving a pickup, was reported around 4:10 p.m. Thursday on Borrego Springs Road near state Route 78, according to the California Highway Patrol.

At least one person was pronounced dead at the scene, the CHP reported.

The circumstances leading up to the crash were under investigation and it was not immediately clear if any other vehicles were involved.

Share this story

Most Popular Stories

Latest News

More News