1 killed in rollover crash in rural East County

BORREGO SPRINGS, Calif. (CNS) – Authorities Friday were investigating a rollover crash that killed at least one person on a two-lane road in Borrego Springs.

The crash, involving a pickup, was reported around 4:10 p.m. Thursday on Borrego Springs Road near state Route 78, according to the California Highway Patrol.

At least one person was pronounced dead at the scene, the CHP reported.

The circumstances leading up to the crash were under investigation and it was not immediately clear if any other vehicles were involved.