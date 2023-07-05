OCEANSIDE, Calif. — One person was killed in a collision involving two vehicles in Oceanside on Tuesday night, authorities said.

According to the Oceanside Police Department, a call came in around 11 p.m. reporting a crash on North Myers Street and Surfrider Way.

Upon arrival, officers found two vehicles with a total of five occupants who were involved in the crash.

One person, who’s identity has not yet been released, was pronounced dead at the scene, OPD confirmed to FOX 5.

The condition of the others involved was not immediately released.

Authorities say alcohol and speed are believed to be a factor in this deadly crash.

An investigation into the incident is ongoing. Additional details are limited at this time.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.