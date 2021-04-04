1 killed in multi-car crash on North County freeway

CARLSBAD, Calif. (CNS) – A person was killed Sunday morning in a multi-car crash on Interstate 5 in Carlsbad.

The crash on the northbound freeway, south of Tamarack Avenue, occurred a little after 4:45 a.m., where a vehicle flipped over and crashed into the center divider, the California Highway Patrol reported.

Two other vehicles overturned as a result of the initial crash and one person was possibly ejected from a vehicle, the CHP said.

Few other details were provided.

