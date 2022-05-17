SAN DIEGO – One person was killed in a crash along Interstate 5 Tuesday morning, authorities said.

The incident began around 9:30 a.m. when authorities were called to southbound I-5 near Clairemont Drive after reports that a white Honda Accord had gotten into a collision with a bicyclist, according to a California Highway Patrol incident log. The deceased person’s identity was not immediately released.

Several lanes of traffic were quickly blocked as police investigated the scene and called in for EMS and backup.

As of 11:40 a.m., one lane of southbound I-5 was still closed.

Check back for updates on this developing story.