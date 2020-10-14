1 killed when SUV overturns on freeway

ESCONDIDO, Calif. — One person was killed early Wednesday in a crash on Interstate 15 in Escondido, authorities said.

The crash was reported around 4:35 a.m. on southbound Interstate 15, just north of Citracado Parkway, according to California Highway Patrol. A caller told emergency dispatchers that a silver SUV had overturned and come to a rest blocking the two right lanes of southbound I-15, according to the CHP.

Traffic was backed up to state Route 78 after authorities shut down the four right lanes of I-15. By 7:30 a.m., all lanes had reopened.