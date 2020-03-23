1 killed in head-on crash on East County highway

One person was killed in this head-on crash, which led to a pile-up on the highway in East County.

LAKESIDE (CNS) – One person was killed in a head-on crash Monday morning on state Route 67 near San Vicente Reservoir.

The crash, involving at least two vehicles, was reported shortly after 6:50 a.m. on state Route 67 near Foster Truck Trail, north of Lakeside, California Highway Patrol Officer Jim Bettencourt said.

A person was ejected from one of the vehicles and pronounced dead at the scene, Bettencourt said.

A SigAlert was issued around 7 a.m. shutting down the southbound lanes of state Route 67. The northbound lanes were also partially blocked, but officers were allowing cars to pass on the shoulder, Bettencourt said.

The circumstances leading up to the crash were under investigation.