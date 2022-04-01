SAN DIEGO – One person was killed Friday morning in a crash in East County, authorities said.

According to the California Highway Patrol incident log, a black sedan went off the side of the road in the 3500 block of Dehesa Road around 8:28 a.m., traveling into an embankment north of the Singing Hills Golf Resort.

CHP records say that one person inside the vehicle was able to escape, while a good Samaritan worked to rescue a second person from the car. At 9:09 a.m., a call was placed requesting “Omega” at the scene, a term used by CHP meaning a coroner or medical examiner.

The cause of the incident is unknown at this time. The matter remains under investigation by CHP officials.

