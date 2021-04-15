Driver dies after crashing into back of big rig on I-15

Footage shows a car wedged under the back of a big rig after a deadly crash on I-15 near Bonsall, according to California Highway Patrol. (Onscene.TV)

BONSALL, Calif. — One person was killed Thursday when they crashed their car into the back of a big rig on Interstate 15 near Bonsall, according to the California Highway Patrol.

Video from Onscene.TV shows a Dodge Charger wedged under the big rig on southbound Interstate 15 just north of the exit ramp to Old Highway 395. The crash was reported shortly before 9:05 a.m.

A CHP sergeant at the crash site said the semi truck was going south around 50 miles per hour when the Dodge Charger crashed into it from behind.

“There was a high-speed 2021 Dodge Charger traveling southbound, passing everybody else on the freeway. Then they went to the number four lane and collided with the back of the big rig, and went under the back of the big rig,” Sgt. Curtis Martin said.

The driver died at the scene and the San Diego County Medical Examiner’s Office was called to the area around 9:30 a.m. A SigAlert shut down the far right lane beginning at 10 a.m.