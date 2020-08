SAN DIEGO — One person was killed Friday morning in a crash on state Route 905 in Otay Mesa.

The crash was reported just before 5:15 am. near the Caliente Avenue offramp on eastbound SR-905, according to California Highway Patrol. A driver hit a sign before crashing into another car, killing a person inside, authorities said.

Authorities have closed the Caliente Avenue onramp to SR-905, according to Caltrans San Diego.