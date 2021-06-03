1 killed in crash at Vista intersection

VISTA (CNS) – At least one person died Thursday in a multi-vehicle crash at a Vista intersection.

The crash happened shortly after 8:30 a.m. at the intersection of Emerald Drive and Jonathon Place, north of state Route 78, San Diego County Sheriff’s Lt. William Amavisca said.

One 911 caller said the crash involved a vehicle and a motorcycle, but other callers provided conflicting information, Amavisca said.

At least one person was pronounced dead at the scene and it was not immediately clear how many people were injured in the crash, he said.

Both directions of Emerald were shut down near Jonathon for the investigation.

