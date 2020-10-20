1 killed, 2 hurt in freeway rollover crash

SAN ONOFRE (CNS) – A 71-year-old man was killed and two others were injured in a solo vehicle rollover crash Tuesday morning on Interstate 5 near the San Onofre Nuclear Power Plant, authorities said.

The crash was reported shortly after 5:50 a.m. on northbound I-5 north of the California Highway Patrol San Onofre Inspection Facility, CHP Officer Jim Bettencourt said.

A 911 caller told dispatchers a Toyota SUV crashed and rolled over several times in the highway lanes, Bettencourt said.

One of the occupants, a 71-year-old man, was ejected from the Toyota during the crash, the officer said.

A medical helicopter was requested to the scene to airlift the injured man, but he was pronounced dead at the scene before the helicopter arrived, Bettencourt said. The man’s name was withheld pending family notification.

Two other people in the Toyota were taken to Mission Hospital in Mission Viejo for treatment of moderate injuries, but it was not immediately clear if they were airlifted or taken by ground transport, Bettencourt said.

No details about those victims were immediately available.

All lanes were shut down around 6:35 a.m. to allow the helicopter to land on the highway, Bettencourt said. Then, officers ran a traffic break until all lanes were reopened by 8:10 a.m.

The circumstances leading up to the crash were under investigation.