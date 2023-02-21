RANCHO SANTA FE, Calif. – A driver in Rancho Santa Fe was killed in a fiery crash after colliding with a tree, said the California Highway Patrol.

Sometime before 11:34 p.m. Sunday, an man was driving a Toyota Camry on the eastbound lanes of Via De La Valle, east of Las Palomas, according to Hunter Gerber, a CHP public information officer.

Gerber said the driver veered off the road, crashed into a tree and causing the vehicle to catch fire. Officers are still investigating the events that led up to the wreck.

The driver, who has not yet been publicly identified, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver’s 19-year-old male passenger was taken to a hospital for moderate, non-life-threatening injuries.

The road was closed for more than an hour until it was reopened at 1 a.m. Monday.

Anyone who may have witnessed the crash is asked to call the CHP’s Oceanside Area Office at 760-643-3400.