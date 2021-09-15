1 killed, 1 hurt in Ramona rollover crash

SAN DIEGO — A 72-year-old man was killed and his 32-year-old passenger was hurt in a rollover crash in Ramona, authorities said.

California Highway Patrol says the crash happened around 8:10 p.m. Tuesday on State Route 78 west of Rancho Santa Teresa Drive. A 72-year-old man from Santa Ysabel was driving a Chevy 1500 pickup truck westbound when he failed to negotiate a curve in the road and lost control of the vehicle, CHP said.

The Chevy veered off the north edge of the road and down an embankment, which caused it to flip.

The driver was ejected and died at the crash site despite life-saving efforts by first responders, CHP said in a news release.

A passenger in the Chevy, a 32-year-old man from Santa Ysabel, was trapped inside the vehicle after the crash, authorities said. He was extricated and taken to Palomar Medical Center in Escondido with injuries not considered life-threatening.

“It is still being investigated whether the driver was wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash. It is not believed at this time that alcohol or drugs were a factor in this crash,” CHP said.