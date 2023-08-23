SAN DIEGO — One person was killed Saturday following a crash on Interstate 15 near Mira Mesa, the California Highway Patrol said.

According to CHP, the crash happened 4:30 a.m. on southbound I-15, north of Mira Mesa Boulevard.

For reasons still under investigation, a man driving a Toyota sedan in the No. 4 lane and a woman driving a Nissan SUV in the No. 3 lane collided on the freeway, CHP Public Information Officer Jesse Matias said in a news release.

As a result of the crash, a passenger inside the Nissan was killed, CHP said. The driver of the Nissan, a 59-year-old woman, was taken to a nearby hospital with serious, but non-life-threatening injuries.

Information about the person who was killed in the crash has not yet been released by the San Diego County Medical Examiner’s Office.

Several lanes of southbound I-15 were closed for about three hours as CHP’s on-scene investigation was conducted, Matias said.

Alcohol and drugs were determined to not have been a factor in the crash, according to CHP.

Anyone with information on the incident or who may have witnessed the crash was asked to contact CHP’s San Diego Area office at 858-293-6000.