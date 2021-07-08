Deadly crash blocks traffic in Fallbrook

FALLBROOK (CNS) – One person was killed and another was critically injured in a solo-vehicle rollover crash early Thursday morning in Fallbrook.

The crash was reported shortly before 4:55 a.m. on East Alvarado Street near Palmas Norte, according to the California Highway Patrol.

A vehicle crashed and overturned, leaving two people trapped inside, the CHP reported.

Firefighters extricated both people from the wreckage, according to the North County Fire Protection District. One was pronounced dead at the scene and another person was taken to a hospital in critical condition.

#AlvaradoIC (Final) the roadway will be closed for approximately two hours. — North County Fire Protection District (@NorthCountyFire) July 8, 2021

No details about the victims were immediately available.

The circumstances leading up to the crash were under investigation.

