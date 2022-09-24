SPRING VALLEY, Calif. – A man was taken to the hospital with injuries Saturday morning, after his small SUV rolled over on the freeway in Spring Valley.

The accident happened just after 6 a.m. on the northbound SR-125, just south of Hwy 94.

According to CHP, witnesses said the male driver of a Honda CR-V was changing lanes and did not give another driver any room as he moved over.

The Honda and the other car collided and the Honda rolled onto its roof near the right shoulder. The driver of the other vehicle lost control and spun out to the left shoulder, facing the wrong way, according to CHP.

The driver of the other car then ran across the freeway to help the driver of the Honda get out of the wreckage.

The man driving the Honda was taken to a hospital. The extent of his injuries are unknown.