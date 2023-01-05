One person was taken to the hospital with significant injuries after a rollover crash on Thursday, said the Vista Fire Department. (Photo: SIDEO)

VISTA, Calif. — One person was injured during a rollover crash in North County on Thursday, said the Vista Fire Department.

Shortly before 9 a.m., a vehicle was headed westbound on State Route 78 when the driver went off the freeway east of Sycamore Avenue. At that time, fire officials said the vehicle overturned.

The driver, who fire officials say was out of the vehicle by the time first responders arrived, was transported to a local hospital with significant injuries.

Fire officials encouraged travelers to drive with caution and allow enough space between vehicles during rainy weather conditions.