1 hit, killed by U-Haul truck in Grantville

SAN DIEGO — One person was hit and killed by a U-Haul truck Monday in Grantville, according to authorities.

The San Diego Police Department said around 8:58 p.m. a call was received about a person being hit by the moving truck at 4620 Alvarado Canyon Road.

When officers arrived to the location, the pedestrian was not moving and pronounced dead, SDPD confirmed.

Authorities have closed part of the street at Alvarado Canyon Road, from Basilica Place to Mission Gorge Place.

It is not clear how the person was hit by the vehicle or if the driver had a motive. However, FOX 5 was at the scene and found the U-Haul truck did stop at the scene.

Few other details were released on the incident.

Check back for updates on this developing story.