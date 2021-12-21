At least 1 dead in wrong-way crash in Ocean Beach

Traffic

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SAN DIEGO (CNS) – At least one person is dead after a vehicle driving the wrong way collided with another vehicle, closing the freeway overnight in Ocean Beach.

A person in an unknown vehicle entered Interstate 8 West from Nimitiz Boulevard going the wrong way colliding with an eastbound vehicle at around 11:24 p.m. Monday, according to the California Highway Patrol. The agency’s online logs report “debris all over the road — people in both vehicles not responding” with one vehicle overturned at the scene.

San Diego Fire-Rescue assigned 22 personnel including two medics and one rescue crew around 11:30 p.m. The county medical examiner was called to the scene about 45 minutes later, around 12:15 a.m.

Cal Trans closed I-8 West at Sports Arena Boulevard from midnight until after 3 a.m. Tuesday.

No other information was released.

Copyright 2021, City News Service, Inc.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Most Popular Stories

Latest News

More News