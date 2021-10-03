1 dead in two-car crash in El Cajon

SAN DIEGO — One person was killed in a two-car crash Sunday evening in El Cajon.

Police and paramedics responded to the intersection of Broadway and Graves Avenue at around 5:54 p.m. to a report of a traffic collision in the roadway.

According to Lt. Jeremiah Larson, of the El Cajon Police Department, a dark-colored sedan was traveling westbound on Broadway and turned southbound on Graves Avenue when it was struck by a white pickup truck, which was traveling eastbound on Broadway.

Police said the dark-colored sedan was struck in the passenger side door, significantly injuring an 83-year-old male passenger who was later pronounced dead after being transported to the hospital. The female driver, 86, suffered minor injuries.

Larson added the white pickup truck was only occupied by the driver, and he was uninjured. It does not appear drugs or alcohol were a factor in the collision at this time.

The El Cajon Police Department is asking anyone with information regarding this collision to call (619) 579-3311.