CARLSBAD, Calif. — One person was killed when their vehicle crossed and crashed into oncoming traffic Thursday in Carlsbad, authorities said.

The collision occurred around 6:49 a.m. in the 2700 block of Faraday Avenue, Lt. Alonso DeVelasco with the Carlsbad Police Department stated in a news release.

Upon arrival, officers found a Mazda MX-5 on fire, which was eventually put out by firefighters, according to law enforcement. Police said the Mazda was traveling eastbound on Faraday Avenue when the car lost control, crossing into the westbound lanes and was struck by a Honda Accord and Toyota Corolla.

The person in the Mazda was pronounced dead at the scene while the occupants of the Toyota and Honda were taken to a hospital, DeVelasco confirmed.

The cause of the crash was due to the Mazda losing control from excessive speed and a wet roadway, authorities said.

The identities of the drivers have not been released at this time.

The Carlsbad Police Department is asking anyone with information about the incident to contact Traffic Accident Investigator Corporal Matt Bowen.