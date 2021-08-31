1 dead in head-on crash in Spring Valley

SAN DIEGO — A driver was killed in a crash involving three cars in Spring Valley late Monday, according to California Highway Patrol.

The crash happened around 9:30 p.m. on Jamacha Boulevard. CHP said a 53-year-old Vista man was driving a 2010 Nissan Versa westbound east of San Diego Street when he veered into the eastbound lanes of Jamacha and hit a Toyota Corolla head-on.

The Nissan spun out of control after hitting the Toyota and the Vista man was ejected from the Nissan. CHP said the Toyota collided with a 1994 Honda Accord that was parked in front of 9855 Jamacha Boulevard.

The driver of the Nissan was pronounced dead at the crash site and the driver of the Toyota was taken to Scripps Mercy Hospital with major injuries, authorities said.

CHP investigators are now looking into if alcohol or drugs played a factor in the crash.

Jamacha Boulevard east of San Diego Street was closed for approximately four hours during the investigation.