1 dead in head-on crash in Fallbrook, DUI suspect injured

FALLBROOK (CNS) – A head-on collision at a rural intersection in the far northern reaches of San Diego County left one person dead Friday and a DUI suspect injured and in custody, authorities reported.

The fatal crash, which involved a sedan and a pickup truck, occurred at Amigos Way and East Alvarado Street in Fallbrook shortly before 10 a.m., according to the California Highway Patrol.

The victim died at the scene.

Officers transported the suspect to a fire station to be airlifted to a hospital for treatment of injuries of undetermined severity.

The names of the victim and suspect were not immediately available.

Copyright 2021, City News Service, Inc.