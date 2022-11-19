One person was killed during a two-vehicle collision near Lake Murray, police said. (Adobe Stock Photo)

SAN DIEGO — One person was killed in a two-vehicle collision in the Lake Murray neighborhood on Friday, said San Diego Police Department Watch Commander, Officer Robert Heims.

An 85-year-old female was driving a 2018 Toyota Corolla westbound in the eastbound #1 lane of 9000 Mission Gorge Road when she struck another driver head on, police said.

The other driver, a 70-year-old in a 2021 Toyota Venza, was driving eastbound in the eastbound #1 lane at the time of the collision.

The driver of the Corolla was transported to an area hospital, where she later succumbed to her injuries. The driver of the Venza was also was transported to a local hospital with complaints of pain to the chest, neck and back.

Heims said no DUI is suspected in this case and and the San Diego Police Traffic Division is investigating.

Anyone with information related to the incidents is encouraged to call Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.