FALLBROOK (CNS) – One man died in a single-vehicle collision that sparked a small brush fire in Fallbrook, the California Highway Patrol reported Tuesday.

At around 10:50 p.m. on Monday, a Chevrolet Tahoe reportedly veered from the roadway on Reche Road and struck a tree near Live Oak Park and Green Canyon roads, according to the CHP. It was not immediately clear what caused the driver to lose control of his vehicle.

The unidentified driver was pronounced dead at the scene. According to the San Diego Union-Tribune, the victim was the sole occupant of the vehicle.

Firefighters arrived on scene shortly after to contain a small vegetation fire that sparked due to the accident, the North County Fire Protection District reported. Crews blocked the roadway on Reche Road for an unspecified duration overnight.

Copyright 2022, City News Service, Inc.