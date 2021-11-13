1 dead in East County highway crash

ALPINE (CNS) – One person died Saturday evening when a car hit the center divider, went across the Kumeyaay I-8 Highway and off the side of the road in Alpine.

The crash was reported at 8:51 p.m. on the westbound Kumeyaay Highway at Tavern Road, according to the California Highway Patrol.

A witness told the CHP the vehicle struck the center divider then over- corrected and went back across and off the roadway.

There was no indication that anyone but the driver was inside the vehicle. The person was pronounced dead at the scene, the CHP said.

