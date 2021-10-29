Motorcyclist dies in Clairemont Mesa area collision with car

SAN DIEGO (CNS) – A collision on a Clairemont Mesa thoroughfare left a motorcyclist dead Friday afternoon.

The fatal crash in the 5900 block of Balboa Avenue happened shortly before 4 p.m., according to the San Diego Police Department.

The victim, whose name was not immediately available, died at the scene.

No other injuries were reported.

Police shut down a stretch of road around the site of the crash to allow for investigation and cleanup. The closure was expected to last into the early evening, SDPD public-affairs Officer Darius Jamsetjee said.

Due to a major injury collision, Balboa Ave. will be closed in both directions between Genesee Ave. & Mt. Alifan Dr. for approximately 3 hours. Motorist are encouraged to take alternative routes. — San Diego Police Department (@SanDiegoPD) October 29, 2021

