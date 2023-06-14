SAN DIEGO — One person is dead and another is injured after a vehicle fire in rural East County Wednesday evening, fire officials said.

Around 7:15 p.m., Cal Fire San Diego crews were called to a crash, along with flames that had spread to nearby brush, on state Route 94 near Cochera Via Drive in Barrett Junction, Public Information Officer Thomas Shoots told FOX 5.

When crews arrived, they found one person dead and a second person who had been injured, Shoots said. Paramedics took the second victim to Grossmont Hospital to be treated for minor injuries.

California Highway Patrol closed down a stretch of SR-94 for an investigation. Drivers were asked to avoid the area.