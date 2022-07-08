SAN DIEGO — A man died Friday afternoon following a crash in San Diego’s Allied Gardens neighborhood, police said.

The crash involving three vehicles happened shortly after 4 p.m. in the 7400 block of Mission Gorge Road, according to San Diego Fire-Rescue Department.

Medics took the 82-year-old man to Sharp Memorial Hospital, where he died from his injuries.

Mission Gorge Road will be closed from Princess View Drive to Mission Vista Drive for several hours, San Diego police said.

