SAN DIEGO – One person was killed and one was hurt late Monday in a rollover crash in Mission Bay, police said.

About 10:30 p.m., officers were called to the area of 1900 West Mission Bay Drive located near Sea World Drive after a vehicle crashed into a female pedestrian, according to San Diego police Officer John Buttle.

Police say the woman walked into the path of oncoming traffic mid-block when she was nearly struck by one vehicle, which swerved and missed her. The pedestrian then was hit by a second vehicle driven by a 17-year-old girl, resulting in fatal injuries. Her name was not released by authorities.

The teen’s car struck the center median following the crash and overturned on West Mission Bay Drive. She was transported to an area hospital with minor injuries, Buttle said.

Few other details were available, but Buttle said DUI was not a factor.

SDPD’s Traffic Division is investigating what led up to the crash.