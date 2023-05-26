SAN DIEGO — One person is dead after bags of cement fell onto their vehicle from an overturned truck on an Interstate 805 offramp in Clairemont Friday afternoon, according to California Highway Patrol.

The incident happened shortly before 1 p.m. According to CHP, the truck was traveling on the southbound side of the freeway when it overturned on the eastbound State Route 52 ramp.

During the crash, CHP reported the truck spilled bags of cement and other materials onto the roadway, striking a gray SUV on the eastbound lanes below. The driver of the SUV was declared dead on scene.

A section of SR-52 was closed following the collision, as well as the ramp between the two major arteries. The eastbound SR-52 closure has since been lifted, according to CHP.

A Sig Alert was issued at 2:54 p.m. for the southbound I-805 lanes. Traffic is being diverted to the westbound SR-52 lanes. Delays up to 10 minutes are expected in the area, as of 3:15 p.m.

At this time, it is not known what caused the truck to overturn.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.