CORONADO, Calif. – One person was killed Friday in an early morning crash in Coronado, police said.

The crash happened about 12:30 a.m. near the 900 block of Orange Avenue, Coronado police Sgt. Ryan Brennan said. Officers working nearby heard the collision and upon arrival at the scene, they found a driver and front passenger outside of the vehicle and a rear passenger that was killed in the crash.

Investigators say the vehicle was traveling southbound on Orange Avenue when it struck a light pole and possibly a tree, causing it to flip before coming to a rest, Brennan said.

“We currently have our traffic unit here investigating,” he said. “We’re investigating whether drugs or alcohol played a role in this.”

The investigation is being assisted by the District Attorney’s DUI Homicide Unit.

The 1000 and 1100 block of Orange Avenue were closed during the investigation and Brennan urged the community to avoid that area for the next few hours.