1 dead, 2 others hurt after SUV crashes into tree

SAN DIEGO – One person died and two others were hospitalized Monday after a Yellow Jeep SUV left the road and crashed into a tree in the Miramar area, local authorities said.

It happened at about 4:15 p.m. off of southbound I-15 at Miramar Road, according to the San Diego Fire-Rescue Department.

California Highway Patrol officers reported that one victim died in the crash. Two other surviving victims were taken to Sharp Memorial Hospital in San Diego, including one with serious injuries. None of the victims were publicly identified.

Two lanes of traffic were blocked on I-15 south of Miramar Road and traffic was moving slowly as crews were on the scene.

Other details about the circumstances of the crash were not immediately known.

SB I-15 south of Miramar Rd, right two lanes blocked due to a traffic collision. pic.twitter.com/ZjppGBEJ0B — Caltrans San Diego (@SDCaltrans) April 19, 2021

