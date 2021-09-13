1 dead, 1 injured after car slams into guardrail

FALLBROOK, Calif. — A 56-year-old man died and his 28-year-old passenger was injured Sunday in a crash on a freeway in North County, authorities said.

The collision happened shortly after 1:15 a.m. on southbound Interstate 15, north of Stewart Canyon Road in Fallbrook, according to a news release from California Highway Patrol. The driver of a silver Nissan Altima was traveling southbound when, for unknown reasons, he steered the car to the right. The sedan ran off the interstate and crashed into a metal guardrail.

The driver and his passenger were taken to Palomar Medical Center to be treated for major injuries. The driver died upon arrival at the hospital. The passenger remained at the hospital Monday morning.

It was not yet known whether alcohol or drugs were a factor in the collision, which remained under investigation Monday.