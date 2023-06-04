A DUI checkpoint led to one arrests in Chula Vista Saturday, June 4, 2023, police said.

CHULA VISTA, Calif. — One person was arrested at a driving under the influence (DUI)/Driver’s License Checkpoint in Chula Vista Saturday night, authorities said.

The Chula Vista Police Department said officers conducted the checkpoint in the 1000 block of Third Avenue from 6 p.m. to midnight.

During that time, one driver was arrested on suspicion of operating a vehicle while under the influence of drugs or alcohol, authorities confirmed. The identity of that individual has not been released.

According to the department, 2,198 vehicles traveled through the weekend checkpoint and 933 of them were screened by officers. A total of six drivers conducted field sobriety tests.

In addition to these arrests, authorities say nine unlicensed or suspended license citations were issued and two vehicles were impounded.

The department explained that DUI checkpoint locations are determined based on reported incidents of impaired driving-related crashes. The primary purpose of these checkpoints, according to authorities, are to promote public safety by taking suspected impaired drivers off the roads.

According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA), DUI checkpoints have provided the most effective documented results of any of the DUI enforcement strategies.

The next DUI checkpoint in Chula Vista will be held sometime in June.