LA MESA, Calif. — One driver was arrested Friday on suspicion of driving under the influence at a DUI checkpoint in the La Mesa area, authorities said.

The DUI checkpoint was held in the 4900 block of Spring Street, where 552 vehicles were contacted between 7 p.m. and 12:30 a.m., Katy Lynch with the La Mesa Police Department stated in a news release Tuesday.

During that time, one arrest was made while eight others were evaluated for impairment in secondary screening, according to police.

The locations of DUI checkpoints are based on reported incidents of impaired driving-related crashes.